Status Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.74 million and $2.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,219.71 or 1.00050405 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,275,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,861,275,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02233807 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,339,014.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.