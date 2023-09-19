Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SCS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 1,342,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 43.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

