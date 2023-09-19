Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 1,290,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after buying an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

