StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AMH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 1,145,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,274. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

