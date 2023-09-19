StockNews.com Downgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Sell

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 1,145,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,274. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,877,023 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

