StockNews.com Lowers Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Sell

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 242,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,054. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,550. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prothena by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Prothena by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

