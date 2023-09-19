StockNews.com Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

