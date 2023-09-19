Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €42.04 ($44.72) and last traded at €42.38 ($45.09). Approximately 45,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.64 ($45.36).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

