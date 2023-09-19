Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,632,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,046,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCR stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 659,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,584. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $42.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

