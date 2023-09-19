Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,415,000 after buying an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 2,641,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Barclays began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

