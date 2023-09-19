Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL remained flat at $99.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 291,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

