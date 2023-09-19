Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,075,000 after purchasing an additional 650,940 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. 253,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,967. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

