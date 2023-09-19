Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSKFree Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises 14.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 9.53% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $60,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRSK. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 337,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

DRSK remained flat at $24.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 379,019 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25.

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

