Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

