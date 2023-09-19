Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.78. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

