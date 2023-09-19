Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. 347,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

