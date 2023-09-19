Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $50.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

