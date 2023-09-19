Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,925 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $917,000.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 155,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
