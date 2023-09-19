Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 2,691,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,059,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,612 shares of company stock worth $803,660. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

