SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $144.42 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,725,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,166,254 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

