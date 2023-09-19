Sweat Economy One Day Volume Reaches $705,528.84 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $56.50 million and $705,528.84 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,502,798,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,831,763,138 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

