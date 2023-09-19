Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 4.1%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.08. 142,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,848,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $78,447.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,417. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Recommended Stories

