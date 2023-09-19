Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 272 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. 2,570,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,236. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

