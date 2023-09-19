Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 879 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,267 shares of company stock valued at $164,793,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $411.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,239. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

