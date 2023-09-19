Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $335.42 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $335.42 million and $8.81 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002507 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,423,074,823 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,997,954,211 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

