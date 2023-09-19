Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $16.53 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $148.70 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001850 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 379,178,368 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.