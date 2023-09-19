TerraClassicUSD Tops One Day Volume of $11.59 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $122.46 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,828,594 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,938,345 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

