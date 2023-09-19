Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Down 0.3%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. 577,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 942,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

