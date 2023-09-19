Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after purchasing an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $163.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,027. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

