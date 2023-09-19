The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 388,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HCKT. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 82,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $638.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

