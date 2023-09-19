The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TJX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

