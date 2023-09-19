The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Dividend History for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.