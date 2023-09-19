Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.67 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $211.32 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,283,879,068 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

