tomiNet (TOMI) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded up 21% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00013806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $280.06 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.86818349 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $28,488,330.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

