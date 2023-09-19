Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.45

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 5966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

