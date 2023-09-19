Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Torq Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of C$40.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Torq Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.