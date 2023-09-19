Trexcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $220,458.53 (TREX)

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Trexcoin has traded up 168.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Trexcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $333.18 million and approximately $220,458.53 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Trexcoin Coin Profile

Trexcoin was first traded on April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

