Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 1.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.70 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.65). 577,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,298,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 76 ($0.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Down 1.5 %

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of £222.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

