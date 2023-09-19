TrueFi Price Tops $0.0391 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03796482 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,376,147.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

