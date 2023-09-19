Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 16,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 287,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

