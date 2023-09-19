Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $36,267.75 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 381,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $77,987.34.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 604,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,684. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Udemy by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Udemy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

