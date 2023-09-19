Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $40,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $189.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,687. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

