Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $92,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

