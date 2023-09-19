Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,625,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,143. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

