Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is RDA Financial Network’s 4th Largest Position

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,674. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

