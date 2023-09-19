Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 463,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,450. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

