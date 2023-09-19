Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $57.64 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.64 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,206.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.00805203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00543343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00057899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00116815 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,410,594 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

