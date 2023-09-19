Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Down 8.1%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 1,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vericity by 159.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericity during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

