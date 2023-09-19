Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $11,170.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,270.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00246146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00806542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00543814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00057629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00116345 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,669,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.