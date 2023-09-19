Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.59. 25,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 43,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

