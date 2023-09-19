VS Media Holdings Ltd. Prices IPO at $5.00 Per Share (VSME)

VS Media Holdings Ltd. (VSME) plans to raise $10 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.

In the last year, VS Media Holdings Ltd. generated $9 million in revenue and $3.5 million in net income. VS Media Holdings Ltd. has a market-cap of $110 million.

Univest Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

VS Media Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the BVI-incorporated holding company for the Hong Kong-based content creation company. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) We are a British Virgin Islands business company incorporated on August 30, 2022, as a holding company of our business, which is primarily operated through our indirect wholly-owned HK SAR subsidiary, VS Media Limited (â€śVS Media HKâ€ť), our indirect wholly-owned HK SAR subsidiary, GRACE CREATION LIMITED (â€śGrace Creationâ€ť), and our indirect wholly-owned Taiwan subsidiary, VS MEDIA LIMITED (â€śVS Media TWâ€ť). Founded in 2013, our company manages a global network of digital Creators who create and publish content to social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Our Creators include influencers, KOLsâ€”Key Opinion Leaders, bloggers, and other content creators who cultivate fanbases on social media platforms. *Note: Revenue and net income figures are in U.S. dollars for the year ended Dec.31, 2022. Â Our business provides value to two major business stakeholders: Creators and Brands. Â Â â—Ź Our Value to Creators: We empower and support Creators by (i) providing them with production facilities, training, and funding to produce quality content; (ii) helping them expand their social media influence and fanbase by assisting with marketing, public relations and audience analytics; and (iii) most importantly, enabling them to monetize their influence by working effectively with Brands, platforms, and fans. Â Â â—Ź Our Value to Brands: We bridge the divide between Brands and Creators through helping Brands reach their target audience effectively by (i) advising on content strategy and budget and recommending specific Creators; (ii) communicating with and managing selected Creators; (iii) producing engaging and relevant content with Creators to promote key messages for Brands; (iv) publishing branded content on Creatorsâ€™ social media channels; (v) amplifying the reach of Creatorsâ€™ and Brandsâ€™ content through precise media planning and buying on social media platforms; (vi) providing optimization and retainer services through data analysis and reporting. Â We have developed two distinct but complementary business models: Marketing Services and Social Commerce. Â Â â—Ź Marketing Services Model: We help Creators to generate revenue by working with Brands and social media platforms. We do this in two ways: (1) We assist Brands in developing their content and social media strategy and guide them in selecting relevant Creators to create engaging content, publish content on social media platforms, and attract fansâ€™ attention and increase their responsiveness to the Brandâ€™s message. We bridge the divide between Brands and Creators by offering Brands local, relevant, and effective solutions from Creators. We also provide advice on marketing strategies and services on performance optimization to Brands to improve the effectiveness of their branded content and ads, all of which are highly interrelated and not separately identifiable. (2) We assist Creators in earning advertising revenue by creating and publishing content on social media platforms, like YouTube and Facebook. Â â—Ź Social Commerce Model: We purchase products from Brands and re-sell them to Creators to help Creators build their own eCommerce businesses. In some cases, we also help Creators sell products and merchandise directly to their fanbase/customers. “.

VS Media Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 41 employees. The company is located at 6/F, KOHO, 75 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2889 1313 or on the web at https://www.vs-media.com/.

