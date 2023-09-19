WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,078 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 2.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 242,668 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

